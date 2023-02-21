CHANGE LANGUAGE
Haryana Board Exams 2023 Admit Cards Out, Over 5 Lakh Students to Appear For HBSE 10th, 12th Exams
1-MIN READ

Haryana Board Exams 2023 Admit Cards Out, Over 5 Lakh Students to Appear For HBSE 10th, 12th Exams

The Haryana board 10th and 12th exams will start on February 27 (Representational image/PTI)

Haryana Board Exams 2023: The principals of the schools can download the admit cards of the students by visiting the board's official website bseh.org.in, by using their school id and password

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBoSE) has issued 10th and 12th board exam admit cards. The principals of the schools can download the admit cards of the students by visiting the board’s official website bseh.org.in, by using their school id and password. The Haryana board 10th and 12th exams will start on February 27. Students will have to collect the admit cards from their respective schools.

As many as 5,59,738 students will appear in the Haryana Board 10th and 12th examinations. Out of which 2,96,329 students are of 10th and 2,63,409 students of 12th. The board exams will conclude on March 25. The exams will be held from 12:30 to 3:30 pm. Haryana Board has created 1475 centers across the state for board exams. The Haryana board practical exams of secondary and senior secondary (academic) for regular students were conducted from February 7 to 15.

Haryana Board 10th, 12th admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of Haryana Board- bseh.org.in.

Step 2: The admit card link will appear on the screen, click on it.

Step 3: Now enter your credentials like user ID and password.

Step 4: The admit card will open on the screen, download it.

Candidates are advised to take a colour printout of the admit card of the students in A4 paper size. Students will not be allowed to enter the examination hall without admit card. The Haryana Board Chairman has asked the students to check their hall tickets thoroughly and inform the board office immediately in case of any discrepancy.

The HBSE chairman had earlier said that there will be a QR code on every question paper. As soon as the question paper is out, the information about the candidate and the centre will be available. This new technique has been adopted to check if the students are cheating in the examination. Besides, a portal will be opened for the children of unrecognised private schools.

