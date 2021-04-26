Haryana Board Releases Criteria to Declare BSEH Class 10 Results, 12th Exams Likely in June

After canceling the class 10 Board Exams, the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has informed schools about the criteria based on which class 10 results will be announced. As per the latest notice, schools have been asked to give marks to students on the basis of tests held at school levels and internal assessment. Schools across the state had held exams in the small duration when schools were allowed to reopen. These exams will be crucial now as for declaring results for class 10 students as final exams have been canceled as per boards.

The Board has further informed that class 12 exams will be held in June, however, the detailed schedule is not yet announced. Haryana Board will announce the dates of the class 12 board exams after reviewing the COVID019 situation in June and dates will be announced soon after, as per the Board.

Schools across Haryana are currently shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The state has announced summer breaks till May 31. Exams for classes 1 to 8 have also been canceled. Haryana Board will be however holding exams for class 12 students.

Most of the boards have canceled their class 10 exams, however, only a selected few have released their assessment criteria. Apart from Haryana, Gujarat has announced criteria to promote classes 9 and 11. For GSEB, the assessment criteria include periodical tests, notebook submissions, and subject enrichment activities among others.

Apart from the regular board, Haryana has also postponed the open school exams. These Haryana Open School exams were to be held in April with regular students. The same stands postponed till further notice.

