Haryana Board Releases HTET 2020 Iris Biometric Candidate List for Level 1, 2, 3

The Iris Biometric Candidate List for HTET 2020 has been released by the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) for Level 1 (PRT), Level 2 (TGT) and Level 3 (PGT) exams along with the Biometric verification centre list on the official website of BSEH- bseh.org.in.

The Iris Biometric Candidate List for HTET 2020 incorporates details such as the candidate's registration number, candidate's name, home district, exam centre name and roll number, the level of HTET exam code, amongst others. All the candidates who appeared in the examination can download the lists from the official website. The list of biometric verification centres has been made available in the PDF format.

Direct Link For Iris Biometric Candidate List for HTET 2020: Level 1

Direct Link For Iris Biometric Candidate List for HTET 2020: Level 2

Direct Link For Iris Biometric Candidate List for HTET 2020: Level 3

In the latest, the IRIS Biometric Verification has been brought in place by the BSEH for HTET 2020 exam. The initiative is likely to keep the examination and qualification process of candidates more transparent. The verification process will help in reducing fraudulent cases.

The Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2020 was held on January 2 and January 3, 2021, for Level 1 (PRT), Level 2 (TGT) and Level 3 (PGT) examinations.

Soon after the examination, the board had released the HTET Answer Key 2020 on its official website for the candidates to calculate their probable score. The HTET Result 2020 is likely to be declared soon on the official website- haryanatet.in. All the candidates who took the exam are advised to frequently visit the website in order to get the latest updates on Haryana TET 2020 exam results.

The result of HTET 2020 is likely to be announced soon at haryanatet.in for the candidates who took the HTET 2020 exam. The board will release a notification in this regard. All the candidates will be informed about the declaration of the result via an official notification on their website.