Haryana Board Releases HTET Answer Key at bseh.org.in, Raise Objection by January 8

The Haryana Board of School Education announced the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) answer key. The HTET 2020 Answer Key was released by the Haryana Education board on its official website at bseh.org.in. All those students who have appeared for the teacher eligibility test will be able to check the answer key. The board has released subject-wise answer key.

The HTET 2020 Answer Key was released for both level II and level III. All you to do is download the answer key for the level you have appeared in and check the score. Candidates can also visit the HTET 2020 Answer Key direct link here

HTET 2020 Answer Key: Steps to check the score -

Step 1: Visit at bseh.org.in

Step 2: Now, under news click on HTET -2020 ANSWER KEY FOR ALL LEVEL

Step 3: A new page will open up on the device

Step 4: Answer key for both Level II and Level III will show up on the screen

Step 5: Download the answer keys and tally it with your answers

The last date to raise objection is January 8. For each question, candidates will be charged Rs. 200. If incase the objection raised by the candidate is correct then the amount will be refunded. “A fee of Rs. 200/-per question will be required to be submitted. The fee once paid is non-refundable. If any mistake is noticed by the Subject Expert(s) in the Answer Key. The fee for that particular question will be refunded and Answer Keys will be finalized as per final report of the Subject Expert (s). Board’s decision on the objections will be final and no further communication will be entertained.No Objection will be entertained through offline mode i.e. through fax/application or by email etc. No correspondence in this regard will be entertained. No Objection will be accepted under any circumstances after the specified date for online objection is over,” read the notice.

Candidates will have to fill up a form in order to raise an objection. One can click on the direct link here to do the same.