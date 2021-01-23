Haryana Board Releases HTET Final Answer Key 2020 at bseh.org.in

The Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2020 answer key for the exams held on January 2 and 3 has been released. All candidates who have appeared for the Level 1, 2 or 3 examination, can download the HTET answer keys from the official website- bseh.org.in. According to reports, as many as 2,61,299 lakh candidates had registered for HTET 2020 examination. The answer key would help candidates in calculating probable scores. In case of any discrepancies, the Board has allowed candidates to raise objections.

Candidates must go through the answer key; cross-check the answers and then submit their representation at the website along with documentary proof to validate their claim. While registering the claim, candidates will be required to pay Rs 200 for each objection raised.

The authorities have formed a committee where subject matter experts will investigate the objections raised by the candidates and release a final answer key based on that. It is to be noted that the entire amount would be refunded if the challenges sent by the candidates are found correct. If the objections are rejected by the experts, no money would be refunded.

How to Check HTET 2020 Answer Key

Step 1: Go to the official website- bseh.org.in

Step 2: Click the link that reads ‘HTET 2020 Answer Key For All Level’ on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the answer key download

Step 4: Download and take its print out for further use

HTET Answer Key 2020: How To Raise Objections

Step 1: Go to the official website of the board- bseh.org.in

Step 2: Click on the link in the ‘Latest update’ column that reads ‘Send challenges’

Step 3: Select the level of the exam (Level 1/ Level 2/ Level 3)

Step 4: Select a question and provide your answer against the answer key

Step 5: Make the payment- Rs 200 per question

Step 6: Upload your documents and proceed to final submission.