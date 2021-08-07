Haryana Boy Scores 300/300 in JEE Main Yet is Not Aiming for an IIT

Anmol Archiwal, a native of Haryana has cracked Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main. He is among the 17 students from across India to have scored 100 percentile score in the third session of JEE Main. He has got full marks in all three subjects - chemistry, physics, and mathematics. Archiwal has got 300 out of 300 marks. Despite scoring a high score, Archiwal is not aiming at the Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) - which are the usual choice of all top scoring students.

Archiwal is aiming at securing admission to the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore. “I want to pursue BSc in mathematics from IISc Bangalore. I am interested in the subject and would like to pursue further research and higher studies in mathematics," says the bright student.

This was not the only attempt of Anmol at JEE Mains. He scored 99.91 percentile in his first and 99.98 percentile in the second attempt. He, however, wanted to improve his marks more and thus attempted the third session. “In the first two attempts, I did not prepare well. I did not study NCERT chemistry and physics but this time I devoted two weeks to focus on these subjects. Those were major two things I was lagging in the first two attempts," says Anmol.

Hailing from the city of Bhiwani, Anmol’s father is an advocate while his mother is a lecturer in Sanskrit. His sister is studying in class 12th and is preparing to appear for JEE as well. He completed his class 12 from CBSE-affiliated Halwasiya Vidya Vihar School, Bhiwani.

Anmol has secured 98.6 per cent in his boards with 99 marks in maths and chemistry, each and 96 in physics. “Majorly I had self-studied during the lockdown and had interactions with the school teachers offline at the institute or at their home," says Anmol.

He also took classes from Aakash Institute, Bhiwani to prepare for the JEE Main, which provided both online and offline classes. When asked about his preparation strategy, he explains, “I solved previous year’s questions along with the resources provided by the institute. My teachers helped a lot."

“On average, I devoted eight hours per day to prepare for the engineering exam. Consistency is needed to prepare for the JEE Main. Usually, I try to do my best however, not every day can one focus for eight hours. Some days I studied more, on some days lesser. At the end of the day, one should be confident that whatever preparation has been done is the best one could do," says Anmol.

