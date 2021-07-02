Haryana Civil Service Exams To Be Now Conducted On September 12, Check All Details

Haryana Public Service Commission (HSPC) has announced fresh dates for the examination of its civil service. The preliminary exams will now be conducted on September 12 in two sessions. Candidates can visit the official website hpsc.gov.in to check the details for the exam. This is the second revised date for Haryana Civil Service (HSC) exams which were earlier scheduled to be held on May 30 and then on August 22 but were postponed due to the second wave of Covid-19.

The revised date was issued on the official HPSC website and reads, “In partial modification of the announcement regarding the tentative date of the Preliminary Examination for the post of HCS (Ex. Br.) and other allied services – 2021, it is hereby announced that the commission has decided to conduct the IICS (Ex. Dr.) and other allied services Preliminary exam 2021 on September 12.”

The September 12 exam will be held in two sessions - from 10 am to 12 noon and then from 3 pm to 5 pm. The HSPC will soon upload the admit cards and the examination venues for the eligible candidates. Both the papers will have multiple choice questions, and the candidates will get two hours to solve them. The paper will be in both English and Hindi languages for the convenience of the candidates. Those who clear the preliminary examination will be eligible to appear in the mains examination.

Meanwhile, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has also announced the revised dates for the 2021-2022 calendar. The CAPF exam will be held on August 8, the EPFO exam on September 5. The NDA II exam is also rescheduled for November 14. Whereas the civil services preliminary exam will take place on October 10.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here