Haryana Constable Recruitment 2021: Application Deadline Closes Today, 12th Pass Can Apply

The last date to submit the applications for the post of Male Constable in the commando wing (Group C) at the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is today, June 29. Those who are interested and eligible can apply for it through the official website. The recruitment process is being held to fill 520 vacancies in the department. The application fee for applying for the post is Rs 100.

Haryana Constable recruitment 2021: How to apply?

Step 1: Visit the official website through any internet browser

Step 2: On the homepage click on the register tab

Step 3: The instruction page will open on which you will have to click on ‘I agree’ in the end

Step 4: The registration form will open in a new window

Step 5: Fill in all details and attach all relevant papers

Step 6: Pay the fees and submit the form

Step 7: Take the screenshot of the successfully submitted page for future reference.

Haryana Constable recruitment 2021: Documents required while applying

— Aadhar Card

— Qualification Certificate

— Experience Certificate

— Signature

— Caste Reservation Certificate

— Passport Size Photo

— Domicile Certificate

Only those people who are between the age of 18 years and 21 years are eligible to apply for the post. The aspirant should have completed 10+2 or its equivalent from a recognised education board. The candidate should either have done Matric with Hindi or Sanskrit or should have pursued higher education. Apart from that, the candidate will also need to meet the physical measurement as per the selection criteria.

In case of any query, the aspirant can contact the authorities on 0172-5143700 or can visit Haryana Staff Selection Commission office (Bays No. 67-70, Sector-2, Panchkula, Pin-134151, Haryana)

