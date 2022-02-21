Haryana Govt Drops Board Exams for Classes 5 and 8, Postponed to Next Session

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has announced that there will be no board exams for classes 5, and 8 this year. The board exams for these classes will be held from the next session. Respective schools will take exams. The government had earlier announced that the exams will be held from this year onwards but it has been deferred now.

The decision to conduct the board exams for classes 5 and 8 came as the state cabinet, on January 18, passed the amendment to the Haryana Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Rules, 2011. The order issued included all government and private schools in Haryana and the schools in the NCR cities of Gurgaon and Faridabad.

Also read| Cancel Board Exams 2022: Know Demands of Students who Approached Court

From next year, the students will have to appear for the board examination. The examination authorities will also give students an additional chance if they fail. Further, the results will be announced within a month of the examination.

Advertisement

“The Haryana Government has taken an important decision regarding the implementation of the 5th and 8th board exams in the state. This historic decision will lead to high-level reforms in the education system,” state Education Minister Kanwar Pal had earlier said in a tweet.

The Haryana government in a gazette notification added a clause of board examinations for students of classes 5 and 8 in the state. The decision was taken to monitor progress and conduct a standardised assessment of the expected learning outcomes, officials had said.

Read| Class 10 No Longer to Have Boards? PIB Clarifies

Meanwhile, several private school associations had opposed the move calling it an infringement on their autonomy. Meanwhile, experts have raised a question on the implementation of a new board under the present pandemic situation in the country.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.