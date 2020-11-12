Haryana Gram Sachiv Exam Date 2020 Announced, All You Need to Know

Haryana Staff Selection Commission has announced the final dates for conducting Haryana Gram Sachiv written examination 2020. The state government has released the dates for OMR-based Haryana Gram Sachiv written examination for recruitment to development and panchayat department on its official website on Thursday.

According to the notice, the HSSC will conduct the Haryana Gram Sachiv 2020 written examination for the vacancies on December 25, December 26, 2020, and December 27, 2020. The HSSC Gram Sachiv written test 2020 will be held in two shifts. The morning session will commence from 10:30 am to 12:00 noon and the evening session will begin at 03:00 pm and end at 04:30 pm at various districts of Haryana.

The Selection Commission will release the Haryana Gram Sachiv 2020 Admit Card for written examination on December 14, 2020 on its official website. To download the Haryana Gram Sachiv 2020 admit cards, candidates will have to go to the commission's official website www.hssc.gov.in.

Candidates must read the instructions on the admit card carefully and follow the same. All the required information will be available on the website and on the admit card and no separate information will be sent to the candidates by the Commission.

The Haryana Gram Sachiv exam will consist of a total of 100 marks. The written examination 2020 for HSSC Gram Sachiv post will comprise of 90 multiple choice questions which need to be completed in 90 minutes. The paper is divided into two portions and each question will carry equal marks.

Socio-Economic criteria and experience: 10 marks

Candidates should note that they will not be given more than ten marks for socio-economic criteria and experience under any circumstances.