Haryana is Hub of Quality Education, Health Infrastructure: Governor Dattatreya

Haryana has emerged as a hub of quality education, health, sports and infrastructural facilities, said the Governor Bandaru Dattatreya while presenting the state’s report at a conference held on Thursday.

He added that the Haryana government is promoting programmes like Skill India, Digital India, Fit India and self-reliant India. The Governor was presenting the state’s report at the one-day Governors’ Conference in New Delhi, under the chairmanship of President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday.

Under the Skill Development Mission, more than 80,000 youth have been trained in Haryana, because of which, the Self-reliant India programme has been strengthened,’ he said.

‘Super-100’ programme

Talking about the ‘Super-100’ programme in Haryana, the Governor in an official statement said, the ‘Super-100’ programme is also being run in the State. Under this programme, coaching for JEE and NEET exams is being provided.

Dattatreya said Haryana is the first state in the country in which it has been decided to fully implement the National Education Policy by 2025. He informed the conference that many farmer-friendly schemes like ‘Meri Fasal-Mera Byora’, ‘Bhawantar Bharpayee Yojana’ have been started in the state. Five-hundred Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) have also been formed in the state, to which more than 77,000 farmers have been connected, the governor said.

Dattatreya said under e-governance, 547 schemes and services of 42 departments have been started online on Antyodaya Saral Portal and it has curtailed corruption. With the implementation of Lal Dora Mukt Yojana, the property of the village has got special recognition as well as ownership rights to the landowners. Along with this, a social security pension of Rs 2500 per month is also being given in Haryana, he said. Further, in order to identify sports talents in the state and provide them with better facilities, “Khelo Haryana" initiative has been introduced on the lines of “Khelo India", added Dattatrey. About the law-and-order situation in the state, the governor said Dial-112 service has been started.

