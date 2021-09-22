Haryana ITI Application Forms Released for 1,29,904 Seats Across 76 Trades

The Skill Development and Industrial Training Department, Haryana has released the admission forms for various engineering and non-engineering trades in private and government industrial training institutes (ITI). Interested and eligible candidates can apply online latest by September 30 on the official portal, itiadmissions.nic.in.

Currently, there are 414 industrial training institutes in the state managed by the Department of Skill Development and Industrial Training, Haryana. Out of the total number of institutes, 172 are government training institutes ( 33 dedicated exclusively to women). There are a total of 1,29,904 seats in Haryana ITI offering courses in 76 different trades.

How to apply for Haryana ITI 2021?

Step 1. Log on to the official portal of Haryana ITI

Step 2. Click on the new registration option on the homepage

Step 3. Fill in the required personal details like name, date of birth, qualification, board affiliation, mobile number, and other details to register on the website.

Step 4. Verify the registration with OTP sent on your mobile.

Step 5. Log in with your credentials

Step 6. Fill up the Haryana ITI admission form and submit it

Eligibility criteria for the ITI courses vary depending upon the choice of trade. Candidates applying for Haryana ITI 2021 will also have the option to opt for dual specialisation as per the agreement between the government of Haryana and various industrial establishments offering training in different trades. The candidates will be enrolled in these business units and given training under the dual training system.

Trainees part of the one-year course will get 3-6 months of training at the institute whereas this duration will be 6-12 months for trainees enrolled in the two-year programme. After this, the trainees will get on-the-job training in related industrial establishments.

