Haryana NEET PG Counselling 2022 Schedule out; Registration Begins Tomorrow

The Haryana National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 counselling round 1 schedule has been released today, October 10. As planned, registration for the Haryana NEET PG counselling 2022 will start tomorrow. Through the official website, hry.online-counselling.co.in, applicants can register for Haryana NEET PG counselling 2022, submit their choices, and finish the choice locking editing process. The round one counselling registration deadline is October 14, 2022.

The official notice reads: “It is for the information of all the eligible candidates desirous of seeking admission to MD, MS, MDS courses in government, government-aided, or private-unaided medical institutes including those under private universities and post MBBS DNB, Post MBBS Diploma, Post Diploma DNB courses in government medical colleges, or civil hospitals in the state of Haryana for the academic session 2022-23 and all other concerned that admission to PG courses for the academic session 2022-23 shall be conducted through online combined centralized counselling for all in the state of Haryana on the basis of merit list prepared as per the merit of NEET PG, NEET MDS 2022 and DNB-PD CET2022 (for Post Diploma DNB)”.

Haryana NEET PG Counselling 2022: Documents Required

As per DMER guidelines, candidates will require certain documents and attested copies to be able to sit for the counselling, so here is the list of documents required.

NEET PG Admit Card

NEET PG Score/Rank Card

MBBS/BDS Mark Sheet

MBBS/BDS Degree Certificate

Internship completion certificate

NMC issued Permanent/Provisional Registration Certificate.

Date of Birth Proof

Valid Identity Proof (Aadhar/PAN/DL/Passport)

Caste Certificate (For Reserved Category)

Disability Certificate (If any)

Domicile Certificate (Haryana Students)

During the counselling procedure, candidates must upload all original documents to the website. The in-service candidates must upload the No Objection Certificate (NOC) provided by the appropriate authorities while applying for the MD, MS, Post MBBS DNB, Post MBBS Diploma, and Post Diploma DNB programmes.

Aspiring students were further advised by DMER to often check the Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak website (www.uhsr.ac.in), the admission webportal (hry.online-counselling.co.in), as well as the DMER Haryana website, for updates. Candidates should remember, the round one counselling registration deadline is October 14, 2022.

