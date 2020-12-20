Haryana Open School 10th, 12th Re-appear Exam: Application Process to Begin from December 21

The Board of Secondary Education, Haryana has released the official notice regarding Haryana Open School (HOS) 10th and 12th Board Exam for re-appearing candidates. The notification was put out by the board officials on the website at bseh.org.in.

The application process HOS class 10th & 12th board examinations will begin from December 21. The last date to apply for the same is January 9. According to the official notification, the board has invited the applications for re-appear, additional subjects and marks improvement.

Students applying for the HOS secondary board exam will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1,000 for credit transfer pattern and Rs. 900 to re-appear for the exams and for marks improvement. Meanwhile, students applying for the HOS senior secondary exams will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 1,050.

HOS secondary and senior secondary board exams 2020: Important dates

1. Filling up of HOS secondary and senior secondary board exams 2020 application form- December 21, 2020, to January 9, 2021

2. Filling up of application form with a late fee of Rs 100- January 10 to January 16, 2021

3. Filling up of application form with a late fee of Rs 300- January 17 to January 23, 2021

4. Application form with late fee of Rs 1000- January 24 to January 30, 2021

HOS Secondary and senior secondary re-appear exam: How to apply

1. Visit the official website of BSEH at (bseh.org.in)

2. On the homepage, click on the link for ‘HOS Secondary and senior secondary re-appear exam 2020 application form’

3. Fill the required details and valid contact details

4. Upload the required documents in the specified format and submit

5. Make the payment of HOS Secondary and senior secondary re-appear exam 2020 application fee

6. Download a copy of the HOS Secondary and senior secondary re-appear exam 2020 application form for future reference.

The board will release the HOS Secondary and senior secondary re-appear exam 2020 admit card only for the candidates who would apply for the same within the given date. For more details candidates can go through the BSEH official notification here: https://bseh.org.in/uploads/files/add8911207c7a88d83e5c74a0f577980.pdf