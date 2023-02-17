CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Reel Awards 2023Entertainment NewsInd vs AusTrending News
Home » News » education-career » Haryana Open School Exam 2023 Admit Card Released at bseh.org.in
1-MIN READ

Haryana Open School Exam 2023 Admit Card Released at bseh.org.in

By: Education and Careers Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: February 17, 2023, 12:59 IST

Haryana, India

Around 73,240 students will be attend the open school annual exam, HBSE said (Representative image)

Around 73,240 students will be attend the open school annual exam, HBSE said (Representative image)

HBSE Open School Exam for classes 10 and 12 will be held from February 27 and March 28 between 12:30 PM and 3:30 PM

The Haryana Open School 10th and 12th admit cards 2023 for fresh, reappear, partial marks improvement, an additional subject, full subject and mercy chance exams were made available on February 16, by the Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE). Candidates who registered for the exam may access their secondary and senior secondary admit cards for the Haryana Open School annual exam 2023 through the official website at bseh.org.in.

Students are required to enter information such as their registration number, previous roll number, candidate name, father’s name, and mother’s name to obtain their hall ticket online. In addition, the Haryana Open School will distribute the candidates’ regular secondary and senior secondary admit cards on February 20.

Also read| UP Board Exams: 8 Students Caught Cheating on Day 1, Proxy Candidates Arrested

Applicants must reach out to the Haryana Board of School Education office in person by February 21 with the required correction fee and the original papers that support the correction, if there is a discrepancy on the admit card. In case the roll number of any applicant has been withheld for whatever reason, they may directly visit the board office before the start of the examination and obtain the roll number by submitting the necessary documentation.

HBSE HOS Class 10 and 12 Admit Card: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the HBSE’s official website, bseh.org.in.

Step 2: Open the link to the secondary/senior secondary HOS exam admit card 2023 download page.

Step 3: A new window for downloading the admit card will open.

Step 4: Enter the details required, including the candidate’s application number, prior roll number, candidate’s name, father’s and mother’s names, and registration number.

Step 5: The HBSE Class 10 and 12 hall tickets will show up on the screen.

Step 6: Download the HBSE Class 10 and 12 admit cards and take a printout.

Applicants must be at the test centre 30 minutes before the exam begins, bringing their original Aadhaar card and admit card. All applicants are advised to take a coloured printout of their admit card on A-4 size paper as without this, admission to the testing centre is restricted.

The board chairman declared that around 73,240 applicants have registered for the HOS exams in 2023 at roughly 132 testing locations across the state. Examinations for classes 10 and 12 will be held from February 27 and March 28 between 12:30 PM and 3:30 PM.

Read all the Latest Education News here

About the Author
Education and Careers Desk
A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses and information on college and school admissions, board and competitive exams, care...Read More
Tags:
  1. 10th result
  2. 12th result
  3. Board Exams
  4. Board Exams 2023
  5. Education News
  6. exam result
  7. Haryana Board
  8. HBSE
  9. india result
first published:February 17, 2023, 12:52 IST
last updated:February 17, 2023, 12:59 IST
Read More