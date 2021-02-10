Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2021: Registration Window for 7,298 Posts Closes Today; Apply Here

The online application window for the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) Police Constable posts will close today, February 10. Interested and eligible candidates who have not yet applied can register on the official website at www.hssc.gov.in. The application process for vacancies to 7,298 posts in the Police Department began on January 11. Apart from Haryana, candidates from other states can also apply. However, they will not be given any reservation related exemption.

The recruitment process of Haryana Police Constable will be done in three phases of which the written test will carry the most importance. The written exam carries weightage of 80 percent in this recruitment. The remaining 20 percent will be based on the physical screening test. Its final exam will be the Physical Measurement Test. In the written exam, questions will be asked from topics like Current Affairs, General Reasoning, Mental Aptitude, Numerical Ability, Agriculture and Animal Husbandry. In this exam, 10 questions will be based on basic knowledge of computers of Class 10 level.

Vacancy details for HSSC Constable Recruitment 2021

Police Constable, Male - General Duty 5500 Posts

Police Constable, Female - General Duty 1100 Posts

Women Constable - Group C 698 Posts

Important dates for HSSC Constable Recruitment 2021

Starting date for online application - January 11, 2021

Last date for online application - February 10, 2021

Age limit for HSSC Constable Recruitment 2021

The age limit of the candidates should be between 18 and 25 years as of December 1, 2020.

Eligibility Criteria for HSSC Constable Recruitment 2021

Candidate should have passed Class 12 or equivalent examination. Also, there should be Hindi or Sanskrit as a subject in Matriculation.