Haryana School Education Board Defers Class 10 Exam Result

The results would now be declared only after holding the examination and evaluating its answer scripts.

PTI

Updated:June 7, 2020, 10:50 PM IST
Haryana School Education Board Defers Class 10 Exam Result
Image for representation.

Within hours after announcing to declare the class 10 examination results on Monday, the Haryana Board of School Education deferred its declaration indefinitely.

In a fresh statement on late Sunday night, the Board said that the class 10 exams results will now be declared only after holding the examination of Science subject, which had to be cancelled earlier amide the COVID lockdown.

The results would now be declared only after holding the examination and evaluating its answer scripts.

A Board spokesperson had said earlier in a statement that "Haryana Board of School Education, Bhiwani will declare results of 3,38,096 candidates, who appeared for the secondary examination, on June 8"

Out of 3,38,096 secondary school students, 1,86,153 are boys and 1,51,943 are girls.

The Board was to declare also the results of 9,445 candidates of class 10 students, who were a "re-appear case".

