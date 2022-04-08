Haryana School Principal Among 4 Arrested for Helping Students Cheat in Board Exams

A principal, a teacher and two other staff members of a government school in Haryana have been arrested for allegedly helping students cheat in the Class 10 board examination for Hindi, police said on Thursday. They were arrested on Wednesday, Additional Superintendent of Police, Meham, Hemendra Kumar Meena said over the phone.

The police said computers, two printer-cum-photostat machines and some slips used by the school to help the students cheat have been seized. Those arrested, along with their accomplices, were providing solved paper sets to the students inside the examination hall, they said.

The police action came following inputs from a flying squad team of the board. On the basis of the complaint by the flying squad, a case was registered, and further investigations were underway, they added.

A few days ago, three men were apprehended on the suspicion of facilitating cheating during the Haryana board’s Class 12 Hindi exam in a village in Bhiwani district and their mobile phones were seized. Meanwhile, hours before the arrest of the school principal and others, Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Wednesday slammed the BJP-led government in the state, saying there have been around 40 cases of paper leak in major examinations in Haryana in over seven years.

The government has failed to take effective steps, and as a result, “paper leak mafia" and “copying mafia" are flourishing in the state, he said. Surjewala said the BJP-JJP government was constantly toying with the future of the young people of Haryana “and this anti-youth government has converted the state into a centre of paper leak mafia".

“There have been nearly 40 paper leak cases in major examinations during the past over seven years. In Haryana, the frequent paper leaks and the ongoing trend of open copying have once again exposed the total incompetence of the state government," he said. Surjewala, in a statement, claimed that five question papers of the Haryana Board of School Education have “leaked in the last one week".

“In such a situation, it has become clear that the Haryana School Education Board and the education minister have completely failed in the judicious discharge of their duties," he alleged.

