Haryana SSC to Release Gram Sachiv Admit Card 2021 Soon. Check Details

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has announced the dates for the Gram Sachiv Exam 2021 and the admit card for the same will also be issued soon. The exam is scheduled to be held from 26 December to 28 December 2021. The candidates, who have applied for HSSC Gram Sachiv Exam 2021, can download their admit cards by visiting the official website of HSSC at hssc.gov.in.

According to reports, the Haryana SSC Board is carrying out a recruitment process for 697 vacancies for the posts of Gram Sachiv. The candidates can directly download their admit card for HSSC Gram Sachiv Exam 2021 by clicking on this link https://www.hssc.gov.in/index. The exam will have objective questions of class 10 level. The subjects for the exam are General Intelligence, General Knowledge, Reasoning, and Arithmetic.

The candidates are advised to carry 2 recent colour photographs duly attested by a Gazetted Officer affixed on the Admit Card to the examination centre. The candidates must not forget to carry one ID proof along with them. Driving Licence, Voter Card, Aadhar Card, Passport will be admissible.

Here are the easy steps to download HSSC Gram Sachiv Admit Card 2021:

Visit the official website of HSSC at hssc.gov.in.

Click on the link HSSC Gram Sachiv Admit Card 2021 on the website

Enter the login credentials and your details.

Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Download the admit card.

