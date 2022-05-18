Haryana Super 100 Registrations Begin, Apply to Get Free Coaching for JEE, NEET

The registrations for the Haryana Super 100 scheme has begun on Tuesday, May 17. Under the scheme, free coaching is provided by the state education department to students who have cleared class 10 and aspire to crack NEET and JEE Advanced. The application process will continue till May 31. Candidates willing to apply must have scored at least 80 per cent marks in class 10.

As many as 600 students will be given coaching for NEET and IIT JEE under the Super 100 scheme. Out of the total, 400 students will be offered residential training and 200 students will be kept in the waiting list, however, they will be offered classes in the online mode. If any student from the residential classes drop out, then the waiting list students will be considered.

Also read| NEET 2022: Free Online Resources to Crack Medical Entrance in 2 Months

To avail of the service, the entrance exam will be held in two phases. The first phase of the exam will be held on June 4 and the result will be released on June 20. Those who clear the first phase of the exam will be called for the second phase. This will be followed by an interview round. The education department will start classes on July 15 after allotting coaching centers to the selected students.

Read| Bihar Govt Crackdown on Coaching Centres: Registration Must, Hiring as Per New Norms

The directorate of school education in collaboration with Vikalp Foundation had started the Super 100 scheme in 2018. It is offered to provide free coaching of JEE and NEET to children studying in government schools. Initially, free coaching was given to children across the state in the main residential center in Rewari. Later, from 2020, three more centres were made. Now coaching is given at Panchkula, Karnal and Hisar centers along with Rewari. The state has been divided the residential coaching centres into four zones. Right from education to hostel facility, everything is provided by the education department and Vikalp Foundation tp the select students.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.