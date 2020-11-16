Haryana TET 2020: BSEH Begins Application Process Today at bseh.org.in, Exams on January 2-3

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) on Monday, November 16 announced the dates for holding the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2020. The Haryana TET exam 2020 will be held on January 2 and January 3, 2021. All the aspirants willing to sit for Haryana TET 2020 Exam can apply till December 4.

The HTET 2020 application needs to be submitted through the official website bseh.org.in. The online window to make corrections in the HTET 2020 application process will open on December 5.

It's for those who want to make corrections in details like father’s name, mother’s name, date of birth, photo bearing identity proof, Aadhaar number and selection of subject (level 2 and 3).

The provision for HTET 2020 application correction will be available till December 8. The candidates must ensure that they are applying only once so that there is no confusion.

To qualify for the Haryana TET 2020 exam, candidates will have to manage 60 per cent marks or score 90 marks in the paper. Those belonging to the reserved category will make the cut by scoring 55 per cent or by scoring 82 marks. The aspirants who clear the paper I of HTET 2020 will be eligible to teach in classes 1 to 5 and the ones who qualify the trained graduate teacher (TGT) paper will be eligible to teach up to class 12. The qualifying criteria for all exams will be the same.

The admit card for BSEH TET 2020 will be released in December. In order to download the admit card once it is released, these steps need to be followed:

Step 1: Open the browser of your choice and log on to the official website of bseh.org.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the HTET 2020 admit card link and click on it

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will be asked to log-in using credentials

Step 4: Download admit card from the dashboard, and take a print out

Make sure to check all the particulars and details in the HTET 2020 admit card once it is out.