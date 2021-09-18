Haryana to Hold Board Exams For Class 8 Students After 12 Years

The Haryana government has decided to hold board exams for class 8 students in 2022, after a break of 12 years. The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) is making necessary preparations to conduct the examination. Amendments will also be made to the Haryana Right To Education (RTE) Rules 2011. An annual board exam will be held for Class 8 students across the state for the current academic session 2021-22, officials said. The Education Department has asked the District Education Officers (DEOs) to provide a list of schools of all other education boards in their districts.

The schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) boards are protesting against the decision of the Haryana government to hold the board examination for class 8.

CBSE and ICSE School Unions have decided to go to court against this decision. These schools said that the decision of the government is going to cause a lot of problems.

“The decision will lead to instability in the education and career of the children. This will also decrease the quality of education. Therefore, we oppose this decision. The decision of the Education Department is illegal. We will talk to the government about it. If needed, we will also approach the court,” the office bearers of the unions said.

In 2010, Haryana Board conducted the last class 8 board exams in which 3,44,698 students were declared successful out of a total of 3,67,247 students who sat for the exam.

Defending the Haryana government’s decision, BSEH chairman Jagbir Singh said that earlier the Haryana Education Board used to conduct board exams for classes 5, 8, 10 and 12. However, with the implementation of the RTE 2011 Rule, the board exams are being held only for classes 10 and 12.

“We are making amendments to the Haryana Education Policy. Starting with this academic session, the annual examination of the children of class 8 of all the boards in Haryana will be taken by the Haryana School Board. Its main goal is to increase the quality of education of the children,” he said.

