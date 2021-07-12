Haryana to Reopen Colleges, Universities, to Conduct Offline Exams

The Haryana government has allowed universities and colleges in the state to reopen for students for doubt clearing classes, practical classes in laboratories, practical examinations, and offline exams with strict adherence to requisite social distancing norms and other guidelines. Hostels in universities and colleges are also allowed to open only for those students who are appearing in examinations, as per an order issued by the state government. Schools will also reopen for classes 9 to 12 from July 16 onwards.

For students in classes 6, 7, and 8 summer breaks will begin from July 23. For students in classes 1 to 5, the government is yet to take the final call.

The vice chancellor of the National Law University, Delhi, is allowed to hold Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) on July 23 in the state, the order said.

The government has extended the lockdown in the state till July 19, however, allowed a slew of relaxations.

Open training centres in Haryana established under the aegis of Haryana Skill Development Mission are also allowed to open by staggering of trainees for maintaining social distancing. Coaching institutions, libraries and training institutes, whether government or private, are also allowed to open with strict adherence to requisite social distancing norms and other guidelines of the government, the order said.

Industrial Training Institutes are allowed to open for students for doubt clearing classes and practical classes, it said. Earlier on July 9, the Haryana government had announced to reopen schools for Class 9 to Class 12 from July 16, saying students of these classes will be allowed to join schools with the permission of their parents. Besides, students of Class 6 to Class 8 will also be able to come to schools with effect from July 23, a government statement had said.

However, it would not be mandatory for the students to come to school as online classes will continue.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases have now come down to under 50 while the Covid fatalities have also registered a sharp fall. The Haryana government had imposed the lockdown in the state on May 3 in view of the prevailing Covid situation. It has now been extended for the tenth time.

