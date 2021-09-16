Haryana to Reopen Schools for Classes 1 to 3 from September 20

Haryana is set to reopen schools for classes 1 to 3 from September 20. The state government has issued a set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to maintain COVID-19 guidelines and social distancing rules. Classes will be held online as well. Those who want to appear for the offline classes will have to bring a consent letter from their parents.

Attending physical classes will not be mandatory. The state government has asked schools not to pressurise any student to attend the classes. Thermal screening and hand sanitisation are mandatory at all government and private schools.

The Haryana government has already reopened schools for classes 4 to 12. While classes 4 and 5 were reopened from September 1, classes 6 to 12 were reopened in July.

Education Minister Kanwar Pal had asked the students to get the written permission of their parents. Besides, students who do not want to attend physical classes can go ahead with online classes. A gap of at least six feet has to be maintained between two students, the govt had said in its guidelines.

The government will also be holding the EDUSAT or Education Satellite classes created by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) which are meant for students of primary to higher-level education. It provides access to classrooms to deliver education materials.

