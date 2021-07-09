Haryana to Reopen Schools for Classes 9 to 12, Summer Breaks for Classes 6 to 8

Haryana government has decided to reopen schools for students in classes 9 to 12 from July 16 onwards. The decision has been taken after the number of COVID-19 cases had receded in the state. In the first phase, however, only senior students will be called back on campus. For students in classes 6, 7, and 8 summer breaks will begin from July 23. For students in classes 1 to 5, the government is yet to take the final call.

Attendance will not be mandatory. Even though the campuses are re-opening the online classes will still continue. It will be a students’ choice whether they wish to continue classes in online mode or in offline. Students who wish to join offline classes will have to bring written consent from their parents. Students will not be allowed to enter the campus without parental consent.

Standard COVID-19 guidelines including wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing, sanitization will be mandatory.

