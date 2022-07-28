Forced to Have Sex With Pillow, Abuse Girls: Ragging Horror in Indore MP Medical College

A group of junior students of a government medical college in Madhya Pradesh has filed complaints against their seniors for ragging. The junior MBBS students of the Mahatma Gandhi Medical College in Indore accused a few of their seniors of forcing them to pretend to have sex with pillows and abuse their female classmates. The incident is said to have occurred in the flats of senior MBBS students adjacent to the campus.

The matter came to light when students launched a complaint with the University Grants Commission’s anti-ragging helpline. Junior students called the UGC anti-ragging helpline after being subjected to bullying by seniors. The victims alleged that seniors forced them to perform sex acts on pillows and then asked them to choose the name of any female batch mate and make derogatory remarks about her. They also claimed that they were forced to slap each other. The victims alleged that their mobile phones were snatched and they were forced to do sit-ups.

Taking immediate action against the senior students involved in this case, the UGC forwarded the complaint to the college administration. The anti-ragging cell of the medical college conducted a preliminary investigation and found the allegations to be true. After that the matter was handed over to police for appropriate action.

An FIR has been filed against a few senior students under different sections of IPC and Anti-ragging Act 2009 The FIR was filed on July 24 under different sections of Indian Penal Code for criminal intimidation, obscene act and relevant sections of Anti-Ragging Act 2009.

Now, the police will be recording the statements of the entire batch of freshers and the accused seniors will be identified after that, according to the officials at Sanyogitaganj police station, where the FIR has been filed.

