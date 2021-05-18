Having Trouble With CoWin? IIM, NIT Alumni Develop New App to Book Vaccine Slots

Getting a vaccine slot for COVID-19 vaccination has become a tough task as India continues to battle the second wave of coronavirus. Now, IIM and NIT alumni have jointly developed a mobile-based application that can help people book vaccine slots. The app has been named ‘localiti.io’. By using the app, people in the age group of 18-44, who are waiting to get themselves vaccinated against COVID-19, get alerts and notifications of vacant slots.

The app has been developed by Partik Madaan, an alumnus of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Kurukshetra, Prateek Singh, an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Rohtak and NIT, Kurukshetra and Bharat Bhushan, an ex-employee of Ixigo. The Ministry of Education in a tweet has applauded them.

Partik Madaan, an alumnus of @NITKurukshetra and Prateek Singh, an alumnus of @IIM_Rohtak and @NITKurukshetra, have developed an app named ‘https://t.co/cgR35jiVa6’. Keep up the excellent work!https://t.co/k05NyKeKkL— Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) May 15, 2021

The app was launched on May 1 and over 10,000 persons have registered with it as on May 6, The Tribune reported. The localiti.io is a neighborhood-based communication platform and it reduces the hassle of refreshing the platform to check for new slots repeatedly.

The data for the app is sourced on a real-time basis from the Co-Win API portal. Therefore, people will have to login and register on the Co-Win portal before registering on the app.

Singh, who developed the app said that they launched the app following the central government’s announcement of a third inoculation drive from May 1. It was launched to help people in getting information about the availability of slots in their locality, he said.

In India’s fight against COVID-19, the students across the universities and institutions have become innovators and developing devices, making online portal to provide verified information about medical supplies and beds.

