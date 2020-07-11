HBSE 10th Result 2020: Hisar's Rishita Tops Haryana BSEH Class 10 Results With 100% Marks, Aims to Become Doctor

HBSE 10th Result 2020 | Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has declared Class 10 board exam result 2020. The BSEH board announced Haryana 10th result yesterday evening and students can now check their results on board's official website at bseh.org.in. Rishita, a student from Hisar-based Tagore senior secondary school has topped BSEH 10th result 2020 with full 100 per cent marks. She has obtained 500 marks out of 500 and aims to become a doctor to serve the people in rural areas.

On being asked about her studying strategy, Rishita said that she used to study for 4-5 hours daily after coming from school and had also maintained a distance from all social media platforms.

Thanking parents and school teachers for their support to her, Rishita told Hindustan Times, "I had never taken tuition classes. My parents and teachers have supported me a lot. I never took stress during my preparations to class 10 board exams. I want to dedicate my success to my teachers who helped me in achieving this."

Rishita, who is looking forward to pursue medical stream to become a doctor, said, "I have a dream of saving lives of people. Many people are dying in rural areas due to lack of doctors and I want to serve them."

When asked about one advice she would like to give to other students working hard to achieve success, she said, "I want to tell the students that just focus on your studies and never think about the result. I never dreamed of becoming Haryana topper in the board exams."

Meanwhile, Naresh Kumar, father of Rishita and an assistant auditor in Haryana government’s cooperative department in Jind district, said that he had never pressurised her daughter to study. Rishita's mother is a primary teacher in the same school where she is studying.

“My wife and I have just supported our daughter. She used to study till late nights and she focused more on self study. Now, I will abide her decision of opting medical stream and help her in achieving her dream of becoming a doctor. I want to urge the parents to become true companion of their children and understand their problems," Hindustan Times quoted Rishita's father as saying.

The pass percentage of girls is 69.86 and that of boys is 60.27, an official statement said on Friday evening. The overall pass percentage is 64.59.

As many as 3,37,691 candidates had appeared in the secondary (regular) examination, out of which 2,18,120 passed and 32,501 candidates got compartment and 87,070 candidates failed.

Around 1,85,429 boys appeared in secondary (re-appear) examination, of which 1,11,751 passed and 1,52,262 girl candidates appeared of which 1,06,369 passed.

The overall pass percentage of government schools was 59.74 and the pass percentage of private schools was 69.51.

The pass percentage of students from rural areas was 64.39, while the pass percentage of students from urban areas was 65.