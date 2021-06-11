HBSE 10th Result 2021: How to Check Marks Online

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) will announce the results of the class 10 examination 2021 today at 2:30 pm on its official website. The students who had registered themselves to appear for class 10 can check the result by visiting the online portal at bseh.org. The result will be published based on internal assessment and practical exams. The state government had decided to cancel the class 10 board examination in view of the second wave of covid-19 cases. Once the result is out, here’s how one can check.

Haryana Board 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates

HBSE 10th result 2021: Steps to Check

Students can follow these simple and easy steps to download their HBSE 10th results 2021

Step 1: Open any internet browser and search for the official portal of HBSE at bseh.org.in

Step 2: Once you go to the homepage, click on the result link provided for class 10 exam 2021

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page where you have to enter the required details like HBSE class 10 roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Click on submit. The BSEH class 10 result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check the marks and other details carefully and save a copy of the result for future reference

Print out of the result will act as mark sheet thus students need to check it thoroughly from the total of marks, spelling student’s name, their parents’ name to name of school, name and its spelling, students need to check everything. In case of any error, students will have to get in touch with authorities as soon as possible.

This year, as many as 3,18,373 students have registered for Haryana board class 10 exams, out of which, 1,74,956 are boys and 1,43,417 are girls. All the students will be declared pass this year for the first time, owing to COVID-19 pandemic. The board will also conduct class 10 exams later for the students who are not satisfied with their marks. Those who want to write the BSEH class 10 exam can contact their respective schools in this regard.

Previously, the board was supposed to conduct the BSEH Class 10 examination from April 22 to May 12 at various centres across the state, however, it was cancelled due to a rise in Covisd positive cases.

