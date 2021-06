HBSE 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: After canceling exams for class 10 students, the Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE), Bhiwani will declare the results for matric students today. Nearly four lakh students will be able to check their results at bseh.org.in around 2-2:30 pm, officials from the Haryana board informed, however, a notification regarding the same is yet to be released.

Since the result is being declared without any exams, this year, the board will not release any merit list, hence toppers will not be announced. This will be for the first time in the history of the Haryana Board that toppers for matric are not announced.

Students will be assessed based on their performance in practicals or internal assessments. Schools were asked to scale up marks given to students in internals and submit the same with the board. Haryana Board officials will announce the class 10 result submitted by schools today after a virtual press conference at 2:30 pm.