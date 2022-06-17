LIVE: HBSE 10th Result 2022 Declared! 73.18% Pass Haryana Board, Marksheets at bseh.org.in

Read more

this year too.

The result will be first announced via a press conference at 3 PM. The link to check marks is expected to be open at hbse.org.in from 5 PM onwards. Printout of the online result will act as a provisional marksheet, the final marksheet will be issued by the board later.

To pass the exam, students need to score at least 33 per cent marks. Those who fail in one of two subjects will have to appear for compartmental exams. Those failing in all subjects will have to repeat the class again, as per the Haryana Board rules.

Last year, for the first time in history, Haryana Board announced 100 per cent pass percentage for the class 10 board exams. Notably, the exams were not held last year. In 2020, the exams were held overall, 64.59 per cent of students had passed the Haryana Board 10th exam. It was a rise from 57.39 per cent in 2019.

HBSE 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Everything you need to know about HBSE, BSEH, or Haryana Board class 10 results is here in the LIVE. To know about the official website to latest updates on result declaration, date, time, check toppers interviews, or to get the direct link to download marksheets, to know how to check, where to check and other frequently asked queries and check our Live coverage above. For any queries or suggestions write to us at @News18dotcom

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.