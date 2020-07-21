Take the pledge to vote

HBSE 12th Result 2020: Haryana Board Released BSEH Class 12 Intermediate Results at bseh.org

HBSE 12th Result 2020: The education board of Haryana declared the Class 12 results for all streams. Students can check their results on the official site of the Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) at bseh.org.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 21, 2020, 6:16 PM IST
HBSE 12th Result 2020: Haryana Board Released BSEH Class 12 Intermediate Results at bseh.org
HBSE 12th Result 2020 | The education board of Haryana declared the Class 12 results for all streams. Students can check their results on the official site of the Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) at bseh.org.in. Nearly two lakh students had appeared for the Haryana Board Intermediate examinations this year. While every candidate needs to get at least 33 per cent marks in every subject in order to qualify, they will be awarded an average marking for the exams that were cancelled due to the novel coronavirus threat.

The HBSE Class 12 exams 2020 were conducted from March 3, 2020. However, some exams had to be called off due to the viral outbreak and subsequent lockdown imposed across the nation.

Earlier, the education board of the state had announced the results for Class 10 board exams without any prior notice on July 10. A passing percentage of 64.59 per cent was recorded of more than 3 lakh students who had appeared for the Class 10 board exams.

HBSE 12th Intermediate Result 2020: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official site of HBSE at bseh.org.in

Step 2: Select on the tab that says ‘Class 12 results 2020’

Step 3: Enter required details (like roll number and registration number) into the given space

Step 4: Click ‘Submit’

Step 5: A new webpage will open with your mark sheet on display

Step 6: Download the PDF version for safekeeping

Students will be getting their hands on the offline mark sheet from their respective schools, once the schools in the state reopen. Till then, they are advised to keep their online results safe. As there is a chance of heavy traffic on the official site, students might try and find HBSE Class 12 results 2020 through indiaresults.com and examresults.net as well.

