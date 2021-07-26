HBSE 12th Result 2021: All Declared Pass, Delay in Result Announcement

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has declared the class 12 result 2021 at its official website - bseh.org.in. Out of the total 2,27,585 candidates who had registered for the exam, the results of as many as 2,21,263 candidates were declared. This includes 1,14,416 boys and 1,06,847 girl students.

The exam was first scheduled to be announced at 2.30 pm, however, postponed due to technical glitches. The website crashed minutes after 2.30. It was then set to be released at 3 pm and later again pushed to 3:30 pm. Finally, the results were released post 4 pm.

HBSE 12th Result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Go to the Haryana Board official website — bseh.org.in

Step 2: Click on the BSEH 12th result link

Step 3: Enter your roll/registration number as mentioned on the admit card

Step 4: View the result. Download and save for further reference

The results can be alternatively checked at indiaresults.com and examresults.net. Students can also check the result via SMS by typing ‘RESULTHB12Roll number’ to 56263.

The exams were cancelled this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The results have been prepared on the basis of a new evaluation formula. According to the new formula devised by BSEH, 30 per cent weightage has been given to class 10 final marks, 10 per cent to class 11, and 60 per cent to class 12 pre-boards, internals, and practicals. Students not satisfied with the results can opt for a written exam to be held at a later date when the time is conducive.

Students need to get a minimum of 33 per cent or more in all subjects in order to pass the exam. Those absent in class 12 practical exams in one of the subjects, will be given 33 per cent to pass the exam, however, those who had not attended any of the practical exams will be marked absent, BSEH had said earlier.

