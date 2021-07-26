CHANGE LANGUAGE
HBSE 12th Result 2021 Live Updates: Haryana Board BSEH Marksheets at bseh.org.in
HBSE 12th Result 2021 Live Updates: Haryana Board BSEH Marksheets at bseh.org.in

HBSE 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Haryana Board BSEH Class 12 results for almost two lakh students at bseh.org.in

News18.com | July 26, 2021, 12:43 IST
Haryana Board 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The Board of Secondary Education, Haryana (BSEH) will declare the 12th or higher secondary exam result today, July 26 at 2.30 pm. Registered candidates can log in to the Haryana board website — bseh.org.in to check their results.

The exams were cancelled this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The results have been prepared on the basis of a new evaluation formula. As per the evaluation formula, 30 per cent weightage has been given to class 10 final marks, 10 per cent to class 11, and 60 per cent to class 12 pre-boards.

Students not satisfied with the results can opt for a written exam to be held a later date when the time is conducive. More than two lakh students have registered for the class 12 or HS exam in the state this year.

Jul 26, 2021 12:43 (IST)

HBSE 12th Result 2021 via DigiLocker

Step 1: Go to digilocker.gov.in
Step 2: Click on ‘Register for DigiLocker’
Step 3: Enter mobile number, OTP
Step 4: Set username and password
Step 5: Enter Aadhar number
Step 6: Sign in using to access results. Save

Jul 26, 2021 12:41 (IST)

HBSE 12th Result 2021 through SMS

To get the Haryana board HS result through SMS, type ‘RESULTHB12Roll number’ on a fresh text message. Send it to 56263. Your result will be displayed on the mobile screen once declared.

Jul 26, 2021 12:37 (IST)

HBSE 12th Result 2021: Steps to check

Step 1: Go to the Haryana Board website -- bseh.org.in
Step 2: Click on the class 12 result link
Step 3: Enter roll/registration number. Submit
Step 4: The HS result will appear on the screen. Doenload and save

Jul 26, 2021 12:31 (IST)

HBSE 12th Result 2021 to be released today

The Haryana Board will announce the class 12 or higher secondary result today at 2.30 pm. Registered candidates can check the marksheets at -- bseh.org.in, indiaresults.com, or examresults.net. More than 2 lakh students are awaiting their results today.

Haryana Board 12th result to be announced today (Representative image)
Haryana Board 12th result to be announced today (Representative image)

Haryana Board 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Last year, the BSEH class 12 result was declared on July 21 and saw a pass percentage of 80.34 per cent. In 2019, the pass percentage was at 74.48 per cent while in 2018, it was 63.84 per cent.

