HBSE 12th Result 2021 Live Updates: Haryana Board BSEH Marksheets at bseh.org.in

Haryana Board 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The Board of Secondary Education, Haryana (BSEH) will declare the 12th or higher secondary exam result today, July 26 at 2.30 pm. Registered candidates can log in to the Haryana board website — bseh.org.in to check their results.
The exams were cancelled this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The results have been prepared on the basis of a new evaluation formula. As per the evaluation formula, 30 per cent weightage has been given to class 10 final marks, 10 per cent to class 11, and 60 per cent to class 12 pre-boards.
Students not satisfied with the results can opt for a written exam to be held a later date when the time is conducive. More than two lakh students have registered for the class 12 or HS exam in the state this year.
Haryana Board 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Last year, the BSEH class 12 result was declared on July 21 and saw a pass percentage of 80.34 per cent. In 2019, the pass percentage was at 74.48 per cent while in 2018, it was 63.84 per cent.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here