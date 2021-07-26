HBSE 12th Result 2021: How to download Marksheet Online, via SMS, DigiLocker

The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) is going to declare the Class 12 results today at 2.30 pm. Once the result is out, the candidates can check it on BSEH’s official website — bseh.org.in. Students can also go to the Haryana Board app available at Google Playstore to check results.

Haryana Board 12th Result LIVE updates

Around two lakh students had registered for the exam this year. This year the state board did not conduct the exam due to the widespread coronavirus pandemic. While most of the state boards have announced to promote all students and register a 100% pass percentage by giving grace marks, Haryana is yet to announce the same, however, it is expected that pass percentage will go up this year as well. It has been on a rise for the past two years. In 2020, as many as 83.34 per cent of the 2.12 lakh students who appeared for the exams had passed while in 2019, the number was at 74.48 per cent.

HBSE 12th Result 2021: How to check online?

Step 1: Open any internet browser of your choice and visit the official Haryana Board website — bseh.org.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the official website you will see a link related to BSEH Class 12 result 2021. Click on it.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new window wherein you will have to login using your credentials including roll number and password.

Step 4: The BSEH Class 12 result 2021 will open in a new tab.

Step 5: Download and take a print of the document for future reference.

All students must carefully check the personal details mentioned in the BSEH Class 12 result 2021 document. In case of any error, the matter should be reported to the concerned authorities. In class 10 results, the link was not activated till about an hour, students refer to alternative ways o check marks. Here’s how -

HBSE 12th Result 2021: How to check via SMS

Step 1: Open the text message body on your mobile phone

Step 2: Type ‘RESULTHB12Roll number’

Step 3: Send it to 56263

Step 4: You will receive your BSEH Class 12 result 2021 in a text message

HBSE 12th Result 2021: Steps to check through DigiLocker

Step 1: Go to the official website of DigiLocker — digilocker.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link reading, ‘Register for DigiLocker’

Step 3: Enter a valid mobile number

Step 4: An OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number. Enter that OTP

Step 5: Set your username and password to sign up.

Step 6: Enter Aadhar number

Step 7: Choose a signup option

Step 8: Sign in using your registered user name and password to access results and save your documents in DigiLocker

Last year, the result for Haryana Board Class 12 exam was declared in July and the pass percentage was 80.34 per cent. In 2019, the pass percentage was recorded at 74.48 per cent while in 2018, it was 63.84 per cent.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here