HBSE 12th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Haryana Board Marksheets at bseh.org.in Today

The result will contain the student’s information as well as the grades they received in various disciplines. Students must check if there is any error on the marksheets. This includes:

— spelling of name of the student. It should be the same as class 10, unless changed. Surname should also be added or not added as per requirement.

— Students need to get their marks checked not only for total and percentage calculation but also for subject-wise marks.

— Spellings of all details mentioned

— School name and roll number