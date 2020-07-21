Take the pledge to vote

HBSE 12th Results 2020 Declared: Overall 80.34% Students Pass; Manisha Tops Haryana 12th Board Exams This Year

HBSE 12th Results 2020: Candidates can check their Haryana Class 12 Board Results by visiting the official website at bseh.org.in.

July 21, 2020
HBSE 12th Results 2020 Declared: Overall 80.34% Students Pass; Manisha Tops Haryana 12th Board Exams This Year
HBSE 12th Results 2020 | The Haryana Board has declared the HSBE Class 12 Result 2020. A total of close to two lakh students had appeared for the Haryana Intermediate exams in Science, Commerce or Humanities streams this year. Candidates can check their Haryana Class 12 Board Results by visiting the official website at bseh.org.in. This year, overall pass percentage of Haryana Class 12 Results is 80.34 per cent. A student named Manisha from Arts stream has bagged first position in Haryana Class 12 Board Results by scoring 499 out of 500. This year also, girls have outperformed boys in Haryana 12th Results. Girls have secured 86.30 per cent overall, while boys are at 75.06 per cent.

Students can follow News18 Live Blog for all recent updates related to HBSE 12th Results 2020.

The HBSE Senior Secondary Exams 2020 were conducted in the month of March but some of the papers had to be postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. These pending exams were scheduled to be held in July but a steady increase in the Covid-19 cases made the board cancel the pending papers. Now students were awarded average marking on the basis of their score received in the papers that have been conducted.

In order to pass the Class 12 board exam, every candidate needs to get at least 33 per cent marks in aggregate.

This is how you can check your Haryana 12th Board Result:

  • Step 1: Visit at bseh.org.in or other sites like indiaresults.com and examresults.net

  • Step 2: Select on the tab that says ‘Class 12 results 2020’

  • Step 3: Enter roll number as written in your admit card and click ‘Submit’

  • Step 4: You will see a new page that will have your mark sheet

  • Step 5: Download the PDF version or print it out for future references

On the other hand, the results for Class 10 board exams were announced by the Haryana board on July 10.

