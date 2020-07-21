HBSE 12th Results 2020 Released at bseh.org.in: Girls Outshine Boys in Haryana Board Intermediate Exams

HBSE 12th Result 2020 | The Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) has released the HBSE Intermediate results 2020 on their official website. All the students, parents and schools can access the result and mark sheet at bseh.org.in.

The Haryana Board has announced the result for all the three streams – Science, Commerce or Humanities stream – whose exams were conducted this year. In the year 2020, around two lakh students sat for the HBSE Class 12 examinations.

Haryana Board HBSE 12th Result 2020: Statistics

Overall passing percentage - 80.34%

Girls passing percentage - 86.30%

Boys passing percentage - 75.06%

To pass the HSBE Class 12 examinations, each students will have to score a minimum of at least 33 per cent marks. For an exam including practical and theory exams separately, a student will have to score 33 per cent marks in aggregate. If a student fails in any of the examination, he/she will have to appear for the compartment / supplementary examination. The date for these exams are yet to be announced.

This year, the HBSE senior secondary exams 2020 were conducted in the month, which were scheduled to be conducted till March 31. However, the later examinations had to be cancelled due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. While the Haryana Board decided to conduct these examinations later, it was eventually decided to postpone all pending exams.

On the other hand, the results for Class 10 board exams were announced by the Haryana board on July 10. The HSBE result was announced without prior announcement or notification. The total passing percentage of 64.59 per cent among more than 3 lakh students who had appeared for the Class 10 board exams this year.