HBSE Appoints Prof Pawan Kumar Sharma as Joint Secretary

The Haryana government has appointed Prof Pawan Kumar Sharma as Joint Secretary of the Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE). Prof Sharma has taken over the post of Joint Secretary in the board’s office today, June 14. He was welcomed by board president Prof (Dr) Jagbir Singh.

The board president informed that prof Sharma has been appointed in the board of education by sending him on deputation for two years while relieving him from the post of Associate Professor of Zoology Department in Faridabad Government College.

Previously, Prof Sharma also served as Associate Professor in the Women’s College of Narnaul district. He has about 30 years of experience in the field of education.

His association with the education sector spans several decades. He believes that through education, a person can be made virtuous, intelligent, knowledgeable, devoted to the society and the country.

Prof PK Sharma has expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Manohar Lal and education minister Kanwarpal Gurjar for his appointment. He said that the trust that the government has reposed in him would prove fruitful and together with the Board President, Vice-Chairman and Secretary, he would take the Board to a higher level.

