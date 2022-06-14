HBSE Haryana Board 10th, 12th Results 2022 Date & Time: Know When & Where to Check BSEH Marksheets

Over 7 lakh students are waiting for the Haryana Board class 10 and 12 board exam results. With many boards announcing results one after another, Haryana Board students are anticipating their results. In such a situation several exam dates are doing round on different platforms. While some claim that the class 12 results will be announced on June 15, some claim it would be declared on June 17.

Of the 7 lakh students, as many as 2 lakh students appeared for the Haryana board 12th exams 2022 while 5 lakh took the class 10 exams. The class 10 board exam was held from March 31 to April 20 while class 12 board exams were conducted from March 22 to April 13.

Students need to wait for an official announcement. The Haryana Board is yet to announce the exact result dates. The confusion was fueled when the BSEH released a statement claiming that it is withholding results for certain ‘bogus’ schools. while the BSEH said that it will be announcing class 10 and 12 results soon, it did not specify any date.

Going by the current trend, HBSE 10th, and 12th results are released separately and in a gap of 1-2 days with class 10 results being issued before class 10. It is likely that a similar format will be followed this year too.

Registered students can check their results at the official website bseh.org.in. Last year, both class 10 and 12 received a cent per cent passing marks.

Out of 2.27 lakh class 10 students, as many as 2.21 lakh students passed the exam successfully in 2021. In 2019, BSEH class 12 result saw a pass percentage of 80.34 per cent. In 2019, the pass percentage was at 74.48 per cent while in 2018, it was 63.84 per cent.

In the Haryana Board 10th results, 100 per cent of students passed in 2021, however, in 2020 only 64.59 per cent of students had passed Haryana Board 10th exam. It was a rise from 57.39 per cent in 2019.

This year the exams were also embroiled in controversies due to the paper leak. Haryana Board Class 12 Hindi Paper, which was held on March 30, 2022, was cancelled at three centres after it got leaked and went viral among the students. The HBSE 12th Hindi Paper became viral 15 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the exam.

