HBSE Haryana Board 12th Results 2022: How to Check Online, via SMS, DigiLocker

HBSE Haryana Board 12th Results 2022: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) is set to announce the results of the class 12 board examinations today, June 15. Haryana Board result will be announced at around 2:30 PM and a link to check the result will be available at around 3 PM. Last year, after the announcement of result, the link to check was not available till evening. Students can refer to the official websites at bseh.org.in, examresults.net and indiaresults.com. As many as 2.51 lakh students had taken the HBSE 12th exam this year. The HBSE chairman Dr Jagbir Singh will announce the results via a press conference in the evening following which the result link will be activated.

To be declared passed in the HBSE Haryana Board 12th Results 2022, candidates must score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in every subject as well as overall. Further, students keep their admit cards handy as consists of their roll numbers and date of birth, which they will require to check their marksheets online. It can also be checked through SMS and DigiLocker app.

HBSE Haryana Board 12th Results 2022: How to check

Step 1: Log on to Haryana Board’s official website bseh.org.in

Step 2: Click on the Class 10 or Class 12 result link available on the homepage

Step 3: Submit the required log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth

Step 4: Cross-check the entered information before hitting the “submit” button

Step 5: Your results will be displayed on the device screen

Step 6: Save the mark sheet for future use or reference.

HBSE Haryana Board 12th Results 2022: How to check via SMS

To get BSEH 12th Result 2022 via SMS on your mobile, type ‘RESULTHB12’ and send it to 56263.

HBSE Haryana Board 12th Results 2022: How to check via DigiLocker

Step 1: Visit the Digilocker website- digilocker.gov.in. You can also download the Digilocker app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Then, in the upper left corner of the webpage, click on sign up.

Step 3: Enter your Aadhaar card name, date of birth, category, valid mobile phone number, email address, Aadhar number, and a six-digit security PIN.

Step 4: Login using your credentials.

Step 5: Now, under the ‘education’ category, choose HBSE 12th

Step 6: Choose the HBSE 12th exam result 2022 category.

Step 7: Enter your Aadhaar card number, and the result will be shown on your screen.

HBSE Haryana Board 12th Results 2022: How to check via Mobile App

Meanwhile, students can also check their results through mobile app. The mobile app is called ‘Board of School Education Haryana’ and can be downloaded from the Google Play Store. Students simply have to key in their name, roll number and registered email id to get their score cards.

Over 2.5 lakh students appeared for the HBSE 12th board exam this year. BSEH held Class 12 examinations offline between March 30 and April 27 earlier this year.

The Haryana Board was among the many other school education boards that had cancelled the board examination in 2021 due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the absence of a physical examination, students were given general promotion based on alternate methods of evaluation. HBSE declared a 100 per cent pass percentage last year. In 2020, a total of 80.34 per cent of the total students were declared passed.

