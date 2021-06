The Haryana government has decided to cancel the Class 12 exams conducted by the state board, Education Minister Kanwar Pal said on Tuesday. The decision came shortly after the central government announced cancelling the CBSE Class 12 board exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have also decided to cancel the Class 12 board exams in the state which were to be conducted by the Haryana Board of School Education," Pal told.

