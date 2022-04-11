HCL Offers 1-year Training to Class 12 Students with Job Assurance

HCL Technologies’ (HCL) is offering extensive 12-month training course to class 12 pass outs on entry-level IT jobs in the company. Students who have completed 12th in 2021 or are appearing for the board exam this year with mathematics or business mathematics as core subjects are eligible to apply.

The programme provides full-time job assurance to completed class 12 students for global career opportunities. Candidates who get selected for TechBee get a stipend of Rs 10,000 during the internship in live HCL projects.

Post successful completion of the one-year of the training programme, students earn a salary in between Rs 1.70 – 2.20 lakhs per annum in accordance with the chosen job roles like software engineer, infrastructure management, design engineer or digital process associates roles.

Eligible candidates will have to appear for an online career aptitude test — HCL CAT. Those who clear the test would be invited for interview discussion, after which HCL will issue the offer letter. HCL CAT is an online assessment test designed to check the candidates aptitude in areas of quantitative reasoning (mathematics), logical reasoning and English language.

“It prepares students technically and professionally for entry-level IT jobs in HCL where candidates undergo an extensive 12-month training for these jobs and the students also get an opportunity to do an internship on HCL projects. While working at HCL, students may also enroll in graduation degree program offered by reputed universities like BITS Pilani, SASTRA University and Amity University," it said. The fees for the higher education programme is partially paid by HCL depending on the graduation programme.

The fee for the training programme is Rs 1,00,000 plus taxes. Students can apply for the TechBee programme by visiting the official website at hcltechbee.com.

Besides working for global customers, candidates who complete the TechBee training programme become full-time HCL employees and have access to all HCL benefits covering higher education, healthcare, as well as a range of employee welfare programs, the IT giant said. HCL started this programme in 2016. So far, over 5,000 students have successfully completed the TechBee programme and are now working with HCL, it added.

