HCL Tech To Around 22,000 Freshers During this Fiscal Year

A number of tech majors have expressed plans to add more employees in the January to March quarter of 2022. Starting with HCL Technologies Ltd, who has decided to aggressively ramped up hiring this fiscal year, with hiring more than 20,000-22,000 freshers.

Quoting a filing of HCL Technologies, Livemint reported that the decision came after the demand for technology services continued to outstrip the supply. It has hired at a brisk pace, as it had a net addition of 10,143 during the quarter, which took the total headcount to 197,777.

HCL Technologies is not the only IT giant to make this move, TCS, Infosys, Wipro have hired over 1 lakh employees during this fiscal and have further announced to continue their hiring drive in FY2022. While announcing their Q3 results, TCS, Infosys, and Wipro revealed that they have hired record 1.7 lakh employees last year. This major spike comes when India is gradually shifting towards digital amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

While announcing its result for the quarter December 2021, Infosys stated that under the company’s global gratitude programme, it will hire 55,000 freshers in FY2022 to support its growth ambitions.

On the other hand, Wipro has set the target of hiring 30,000 freshers in FY2023 as the IT major wants to ensure that supply is not a constraint in managing the robust demand of the market. For FY2022, the company wants to hire around 17,500.

Though TCS has not announced a specific number of freshers they will be hiring, the Tech giant has made clear that it will continue its aggressive hiring drive. The chief human resource officer, Milind Lakkad said, “Out hiring intensity will continue but we don’t have any particular number for the coming quarter.” India’s largest software exporter recently touched the milestone of having a headcount of 2,00,000 employees.

