HCL To Conduct Mega Recruitment Drive On February 12, 13 in Virtual Mode

HCL Technologies, one of the IT companies, will conduct a mega recruitment drive to fill 1000 posts. HCL Technologies, which started operations through the Global IT Development Center at Gannavaram near Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh, is set to recruit IT professionals to fill 1000 vacancies. All the candidates who have a qualification in IT programmes such as BTech and MTech after passing Class 12 are eligible to apply for these posts.

HCL Technologies corporate vice-president and New Vistas Director, Srimathi Shivashankar, announced that the mega virtual recruitment drive will be held on February 12 and 13, 2021. Candidates who have just passed graduation and those having two to eight years’ experience in key technologies like Java, chip designing, .Net, Azure, SAP, Python and others can apply.

The Gannavaram unit near Vijayawada was set up as part of HCL Technologies' New Vistas programme. It currently employs 1,500 people. Another 1,000 posts will be filled by HCL Technologies through a mega virtual recruitment drive on February 12 and 13.

The selected candidates will be given training in collaboration with the Government of Andhra Pradesh. More details about this recruitment drive can be found at the official website of HCL- hcltech.com/careers.

HCL Technologies has announced that the Vijayawada unit will have 5,000 employees in the next four years. 90 per cent of the employees will be from Vijayawada and surrounding areas.

HCL Technologies also has an early career programme called Techby. All the candidates who have passed Class 12 with 65 per cent marks are eligible to apply for this program. The selected candidates will be offered an entry-level job after one year of training.

In addition, HCL Technologies supports techie scholars seeking higher education to study at BITS Pilani or the University of Science. As of now, 750 students are enrolled in the HCL Technologies Techby programme.