Head Teacher Suspended After 5-year-old Student Gets Locked in Uttar Pradesh School

PTI

Last Updated: July 12, 2022, 15:10 IST

Ballia (UP)

Authorities ordered a probe into the incident on Friday after a video of the incident went viral on social media (Representative image)

The student, Aditya, was locked in the classroom on Thursday. He was later rescued by his family members, who had to break down the classroom door

Days after a five-year-old student of a government school here got locked in a classroom, the head teacher of the school was suspended and action initiated against five other faculty members, officials said on Saturday. The student, Aditya, was locked in the classroom on Thursday. He was later rescued by his family members, who had to break down the classroom door.

Authorities ordered a probe into the incident on Friday after a video of the incident went viral on social media. “Head teacher of Primary School, Sukhpura, Urmila Devi has been suspended for negligence in performing her duty,” Basic Education Officer, Ballia, Maniram Singh said.

“A stay on salary hike has been recommended as punishment for five other teachers — Afroz Ara, Priyanka Yadav, Shanti Gond, Mira Devi, and Surendra Nath — of the school,” he said. According to education department sources, Aditya had fallen asleep inside the classroom. The school staff did not notice him and locked the classroom.

first published:July 12, 2022, 15:07 IST
last updated:July 12, 2022, 15:10 IST