Hearing Impaired Boy Tops JEE Main, Says Had Tough Time During Online Classes, Now Aims at IIT

While online classes were difficult for most of the students, for 18-year-old Ojas Maheshwari who is hearing impaired, online classes meant no lip-reading and thus difficulty understanding his lectures. This, however, did not stop the teenager to give his best shot at the engineering entrance exam. With sheer hard work, Ojas has attained the first rank in JEE Main 2022 in the PwD category with a 99.994 percentile score.

“I was 7 years old when I was diagnosed with hearing disabilities. It took me a year or two to decide on the hearing aide. There still have been some hurdles. I cannot hear the TV, I need to have subtitles for audio-visual material. This became more pressing when classes moves into online mode. After the pandemic, teachers started using masks which made it hard for me to understand anything and I had to repeatedly ask them to remove the masks,” said the teenager.

To ensure he is at par with his peers, Ojas put in extra effort, he dedicated 12 to 13 hours a day to his preparations including time for self-study and revision. “I studied 12-13 hours a day on an average. I also ensured a straight 7 hours of sleep at night to ensure there is no exhaustion. Also, I regularly too tests to improve paper solving skills,” said the topper.

He managed to score 99.99404 percentile overall. Subject-wise, he scored 99.98 percentile in math, 999.98 in chemistry, and 99.9 percentile in physics. While Ojas is happy with his score, he claims that he had aimed for the 100 percentile. He now is channeling his energy towards the IIT entrance exam – JEE Advanced.

Apart from preparing for JEE Main, Ojas also prepared for Olympiads. “My parents realized early on that I was inclined towards math and science. My mum is a teacher and started preparing me for Olympiads,” said Ojas who started preparing for Olympiads. From class 8 onwards, he started preparing for JEE and from class 11 onwards, the focused preparation for IIT began.

He claims that he likes to study applied math, calculus, and mechanic as these parts of subjects can be observed in daily life, said Ojas who is ready to be the first engineer in his family. His father is CFO of a firm, and his mother is a teacher, He also has an elder brother who is currently working in Canada.

Pattern and subjects for both Olympiads and JEE Main are similar. “The syllabus is the same but the pattern is different. Olympiads are more subjective and JEE is objective-type. I like the JEE Main pattern more its very quick.”

He is a student of Narayan School, Mumbai, and has 62% hearing loss. He claims in his journey was easier because of his ‘mentors’. “To crack the exam, one needs a mentor, burning desire, and passion. It’s easy for one to get exhausted to ensure one keeps up, students need to have a desier and a mentor to cheer them up. Its also critical to have like-minded peers.”

