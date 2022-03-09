Hearing & Speech Impaired Girl from West Bengal Appears for Madhyamik Exams

Ishita Mandal hailing from a small village in West Bengal is one of the lakhs of candidates appearing for West Bengal Board exams, however, she stands out due to her sheer grit and determination. Despite being speech and hearing impaired by birth, Ishita, like any other student is taking her boards which began on March 7. The class 10 student studied at Chandramani Brahmi Girls’ School in Kanthi which is a mainstream school.

A native of Ayodhyapur village in Deshpran block of Kanthi in East Midnapore district, West Bengal, Ishita sat for the Madhyamik exams even though she is unable to speak or hear. It is a struggle for her to tell anyone what is going on in her mind or even understand what others are trying to tell her. However, Ishita is not the one to give up. Her father Lalmohan Mandal encouraged her to study hard.

Lalmohan Mandal is an employee at the Kanthi municipality but on a temporary basis. The financial condition of the family is also not well-off. Taking care of a family of four — Ishita, her sister, her mother, is a difficult task for her father.

After the birth of his daughter, when Lalmohan Mandal came to know about the condition of his daughter, he had rushed to several hospitals and doctors in different parts of the state to help his ward, but all his efforts had failed. Ishita had lost her speech and will remain deaf forever, the doctors had announced. This didn’t demotivate him and instead, he encouraged his daughter to study and now wants her to get a higher education degree as well.

After the doctors’ announcement, Lalmohan Mandal stayed strong. Since students with visual and hearing aid are taught via different teaching methods, Ishita took her primary education in a school for the deaf and dumb. Later, she joined a regular school, the Chandramani Brahmi Girls’ School in Kanthi, and took classes along with normal students. After fighting obstacles and with the help of school teachers, now is taking exams like a normal student.

