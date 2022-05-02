Heatwave Changes School Schedules: List of States Which Changed Timings, Announced Early Breaks

As the rise in mercury and sweltering heat continues across the country, several states have changed the schools’ timing. While some have shifted regular schools hours ahead and started schools as early as 7 in the morning, other states have postponed the classes, and some have announced early summer holidays.

Heatwave across states is so strong that the Centre has advised people to avoid getting out in the sun, especially between 12 noon and 3 pm. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan in a letter to states/UTs stated the daily heat alerts shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) as well as NCDC with states indicate a forecast of heatwave for the next three to four days, and maybe disseminated promptly at district/health facility level.

Here is the list of states which have made changes due to the onging heatwave.

Punjab

The Punjab government has declared summer vacation in all schools from May 14 in view of the severe heatwave scorching the state. For the past several days, maximum temperatures have been hovering a few notches above the normal limits in Punjab and some of its neighbouring states, including Haryana.

In a tweet in Punjabi, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that considering the sudden intense heatwave and suggestions of thousands of parents and teachers, it has been decided to declare summer vacation in all schools of Punjab from May 14.

Odisha

The Odisha government recently announced school closure, following this now the government has also announced the closure of colleges and universities till May 2. However, other activities such as examination, evaluation, administrative and research work shall continue as usual, claimed the officials.

Meanwhile, the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha has rescheduled the class 10 or Madhyama exams 2022. The exams which were to begin on April 28 have been postponed to May 9.

West Bengal

Looking at the heatwave condition, the West Bengal government had announced that schools across West Bengal will begin summer holidays from May 2 onward. The announcement was made by chief minister Mamata Banerjee. The announcement comes after the CM conducted a meeting on the pretext of the heatwave in the state. The vacation will continue till June 15. The schools in the hill districts of Darjeeling and Kalimpong are exempt from the order.

The summer vacation in government and aided schools usually starts in the third week of May. Meanwhile, the universities in the State have been asked to decide whether they want to shift to online classes, bring forward the vacation or make suitable arrangements for the heat.

Rajasthan

Many districts in Rajasthan such as Jaipur, Ajmer, Sikar, Churu and Jodhpur have revised school timings due to the heatwave situation in the state, with the temperature going up to 45 degrees celsius.

In the Jaipur district, the school timings for Classes 1 to 8 have been scheduled from 7:30 am to 11 am. The revised timings have to be followed by both government and private schools. But the school timings for Classed 9 to 12 have not been changed. The district administration also stated that the order will not apply to Class 8 board exams. The exams will be held as per schedule.

