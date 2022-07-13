Heavy Rain Forecast, Telangana Govt Extends Holidays for Educational Institutions, TSEAMCET Postponed

Amidst the continuous rain, the Telangana government on Wednesday extended the holidays for all educational institutions. Earlier the government had announced the holidays from July 11 to July 13, which have now been extended to July 16. The move comes in view of the incessant rains that are lashing across the state.

Meanwhile, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education on Wednesday also announced that the TS EAMCET exam for the Agriculture stream has been postponed due to heavy rains in the state. Earlier, the exam was scheduled on July 14 and 15. As of now no dates for the exams have been announced, but fresh dates would likely be announced soon.

The earlier announcement had come after Telangana Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao held a high-level meeting with the officials to review the situation in the state and the measures being taken by the government to prevent any loss of lives and damage to property. Meanwhile, the CM directed the authorities to take necessary measures.

The earlier announcement was made by Telangana CM

రాష్ట్రంలో భారీ వర్షాల నేపథ్యంలో సోమ, మంగళ, బుధ వారాలు మూడు రోజులపాటు అన్ని విద్యా సంస్థలకు సెలవులు ప్రకటిస్తున్నట్లు సీఎం శ్రీ కేసీఆర్ ప్రకటించారు. — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) July 10, 2022

The decision is made after IMD gave fresh heavy rain forecast in Telangana. Parts of the State have been experiencing downpours for the past few days. In Telangana’s Mahbubnagar region earlier this week, a school bus carrying 30 students was partially submerged in a flooded street. The students were saved from the bus by the locals, which was eventually removed from the area.

The incident occurred between Machanpally and Kodur. The bus of a private school was passing under a railway bridge. The road was submerged due to heavy rains in the area. The driver tried to drive the vehicle through stagnant water under the bridge but was stranded midway.

